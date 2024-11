Orient Cement has allotted 2,41,137 equity shares under ESOS on 27 November 2024.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs.20,48,68,760 divided into 20,48,68,760 equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs. 20,51,09,897 divided into 20,51,09,897 equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- each.

