Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 3007.89 croreNet profit of Supreme Industries declined 1.28% to Rs 354.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 3007.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2598.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.62% to Rs 1069.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 865.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 10134.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9201.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
