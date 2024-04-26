Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 3007.89 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 1.28% to Rs 354.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 3007.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2598.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.62% to Rs 1069.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 865.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 10134.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9201.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3007.892598.30 16 10134.269201.59 10 OPM %16.3118.48 -15.2713.04 - PBDT541.73536.76 1 1703.761374.68 24 PBT464.56464.66 0 1405.381111.29 26 NP354.82359.43 -1 1069.72865.33 24

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

