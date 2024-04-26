Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index decreasing 73.85 points or 0.69% at 10616.65 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 7.89%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 4.99%),Shriram Finance Ltd (down 4.08%),Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 3.97%),Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 3.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (down 3.25%), Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.01%), L&T Finance Ltd (down 2.83%), Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (down 2.75%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.59%).

On the other hand, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 13.04%), Dolat Algotech Ltd (up 10.73%), and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (up 5.32%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 491.26 or 0.66% at 73848.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.25 points or 0.59% at 22437.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.51 points or 0.34% at 47271.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.17 points or 0.6% at 14061.47.

On BSE,2034 shares were trading in green, 1675 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

