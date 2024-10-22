Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 15.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 1500.44 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 15.73% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 1500.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1273.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1500.441273.46 18 OPM %8.358.34 -PBDT138.95119.93 16 PBT121.99105.67 15 NP90.3478.06 16
