Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 15.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 1500.44 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 15.73% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 1500.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1273.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

