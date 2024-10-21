Allied Blenders & Distillers launches Russian Standard Vodka in India

Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABDL) announced the launch of Russian Standard Vodka in India.

Consistently ranked as one of the fastest-growing spirits brands in the world, it is the number one premium Vodka in Russia boasting 30% market share in premium category and also a number one Russian Vodka globally being exported to over 85 countries. Russian Standard Vodka is made with the finest ingredients in the state-of-the-art distillery in St. Petersburg, Russia. They use glacial water from nearby Lake Ladoga for its purity and winter wheat from the rich soil of the Russian Steppes for its unique taste. The strategic arrangement between ABDL and Roust Corporation leverages the strengths of both companies. ABDL's extensive distribution network and consumer marketing expertise will complement Roust Corporation's globally renowned vodka premium portfolio namely Russian Standard Original, Gold and Platinum.