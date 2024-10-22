Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.15 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 63.96 crore

Net Loss of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 63.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.63.9652.7717.06-14.427.63-9.88-12.07-28.50-12.15-20.10

