Swan Energy consolidated net profit rises 378.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Swan Energy rose 378.24% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 1397.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 933.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 301.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 248.86% to Rs 5017.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1438.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

