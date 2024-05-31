Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarnav Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarnav Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.46% to Rs 100.19 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.46% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1378.95% to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.98% to Rs 356.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales100.19111.89 -10 356.49396.01 -10 OPM %8.30-1.77 -7.624.97 - PBDT5.33-4.68 LP 15.308.57 79 PBT3.00-6.84 LP 7.600.94 709 NP2.20-5.43 LP 5.620.38 1379

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 0.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story