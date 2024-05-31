Aarnav Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.46% to Rs 100.19 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.46% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1378.95% to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.98% to Rs 356.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.



