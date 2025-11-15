T & I Global standalone net profit declines 31.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 25.00 crore

Net profit of T & I Global declined 31.66% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.0022.0810.0814.952.883.492.553.231.772.59

