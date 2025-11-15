National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 149.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 22.76 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Industries rose 149.23% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 22.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.7621.1812.357.882.311.271.620.651.620.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News