Tanfac Industries commissions expanded capacity of its hydrofluoric acid plant

Speaking on the occasion, K. Sendhil Naathan, Managing Director of Tanfac Industries, said, We are excited to announce that we have completed the expansion project at the cost of around Rs 100 crore and commissioned the new State of the art HF plant as planned. With this TANFAC site has become one of the largest HF plants in India. In line with earlier communication, we intend to use majority of HF to manufacture high-end specialty fluoride molecules within our group companies. This expansion will sustain our growth trajectory going forward.
