Stock Alert: IndusInd Bank, Titan Co., Macrotech Developers, Adani Wilmar, Avantel

IndusInd Banks net advances jumped 13% YoY to Rs 3.57 lakh crore in Q2 FY25. Its deposits increased 15% to Rs 4.13 lakh crore in second quarter ended September 2024. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.81 lakh crore as of 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 1.74 lakh as of 30 June 2024. Titan Company reported a standalone growth of 25% year-on-year. During the quarter, it added a net total of 75 stores. The jewellery segment experienced a 26% year on year rise, and the Carat Lane business recorded a 28% YoY growth.

Macrotech Developers pre-sales jumped 21% to Rs 4,290 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,530 crore in Q2 FY24.

Bandhan Bank has reported 21.4% increase in loans & advances to Rs 1,30,652 crore for the three month period ended on 30 September 2024 from Rs 1,07,633 crore recorded during the same period last year.

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced that its total deposits including certificate of deposits jumped 29.25% to Rs 39,859 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 30,839 crore recorded as on 30 September 2023.

Avantel reported 42.44% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 16.07 crore in Q2 FY24. The companys revenue from operations jumped 42.5% YoY to Rs 77.42 crore in Q2 FY25.

L&T Finance said that its retail disbursements for Q2 FY25 was at Rs 15,070 crore, registering a growth of around 12% as against Rs 13,499 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported 17% increase in total deposits to Rs 34,046 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 29,139 crore recorded as on 30 September 2023.

Adani Wilmar delivered double -digit revenue growth of 16% in July- September quarter. The revenue growth was driven by strong execution in edible oil & foods business. The companys broader portfolio of oils & food products now providing a scale advantage in distribution.

