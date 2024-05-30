Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tantia Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tantia Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 46.78% to Rs 22.66 crore

Net loss of Tantia Constructions reported to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.78% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.48% to Rs 53.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.6642.58 -47 53.0593.86 -43 OPM %4.2414.42 --11.14-12.02 - PBDT-0.9717.04 PL -6.121.53 PL PBT-1.5016.24 PL -8.49-2.41 -252 NP-15.2316.24 PL -22.22-2.41 -822

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

