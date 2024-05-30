Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.04% to Rs 71.48 crore

Net Loss of Nitco reported to Rs 54.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 42.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.04% to Rs 71.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 162.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 151.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 322.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

