Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

To work jointly on eSIM technology to simplify IoT deployments of enterprises

Tata Communications announced a new strategic collaboration with Cisco to reshape the future of how businesses connect, manage, and scale their connected devices around the world.

As enterprises expand IoT operations, the management of large fleets of devices from connected vehicles to industrial sensors poses persistent hurdles. These include fragmented SIM hardware due to juggling of multiple vendors or hardware standards, complex device provisioning, and a lack of interoperability between different networks and technologies. These challenges, in turn, slow down rollouts, increase costs, and limit flexibility, making it difficult for organisations to scale their IoT initiatives with confidence and impact.

This collaboration will embed Tata Communications MOVE an intelligent, multigenerational, global eSIM orchestra on solution, delivering 350+ million eSIM Operating Systems (OS) and managed SIM lifecycle with reach across 200+ countries and territories into Cisco's IoT Control Center, a device management platform cloud offering that is used by over 32,000 enterprises and supporting more than 270 million SIM IoT devices (including 100 million connected cars). Leveraging Tata Communications' and Cisco's combined expertise in enabling simplified, scalable, global IoT deployments, enterprises will be able to: Seamlessly activate and manage devices across SIM providers, private and public networks and eSIM standards

Accelerate me-to-market through a frictionless, unified connectivity experience

Gain deep visibility and control across all layers of IoT deployment

Reduce integra on efforts and avoid vendor lock-ins