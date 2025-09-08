Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.30%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.30%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Auto index closed up 3.30% at 27189.2 today. The index has gained 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Forge Ltd added 5.82%, Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 4.99% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose 4.20%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 0.32% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.94% and Nifty India Consumption index added 0.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.13% to close at 24773.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 80787.3 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.45%

Chinese shares rebound, benchmark edges up 0.38%

Nifty settles above 24,750 mark; auto shares jump for 4th day

John Cockerill India secures Rs 50-cr cold rolling mill order

Prudent Board approved acquisition of mutual fund distribution biz of Indus Capital

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story