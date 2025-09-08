Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.30%

Nifty Auto index closed up 3.30% at 27189.2 today. The index has gained 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Forge Ltd added 5.82%, Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 4.99% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose 4.20%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 0.32% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.94% and Nifty India Consumption index added 0.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.13% to close at 24773.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 80787.3 today.

