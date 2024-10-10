Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 4.65% to 13.47.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,126.20, a premium of 127.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,998.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 16.50 points or 0.07% to 24,998.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.65% to 13.47.

Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.