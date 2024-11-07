Tata Power acquires 100% stake in Paradeep Transmission

Tata Power Company has signed the share purchase agreement and acquired 100% equity stake in Paradeep Transmission, a special purpose vehicle. The acquisition process was completed on 06 November 2024.

The company is a special purpose vehicle formed on 30 November 2023, specifically to establish the transmission system for Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXXIV (Paradeep Transmission Limited) which comprises Angul to Paradeep ~190 km of 765 KV D/C line, Paradeep 765/400 KV GIS substation, Bay Ext. at Angul (765 KV AIS) and at OPTCLParadeep (400 KV GIS). There is also a ~12 km of 400 KV D/C line from OPTCL (Paradeep) 400 KV GIS S/s to Paradeep 765 KV GIS S/s.

