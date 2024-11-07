Punjab & Sind Bank up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 55.03, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.09% in last one year as compared to a 24.62% jump in NIFTY and a 39.47% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.03, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 24230.1. The Sensex is at 79668.59, down 0.88%. Punjab & Sind Bank has gained around 5.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has gained around 6.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6982.5, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

