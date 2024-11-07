UCO Bank soars 1.05%

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 47.16, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.93% in last one year as compared to a 24.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 39.47% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.16, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 24230.1. The Sensex is at 79668.59, down 0.88%. UCO Bank has risen around 3.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 6.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6982.5, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.49 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

