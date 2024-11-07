Avalon Tech hits record high after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 17 cr

Avalon Technologies zoomed 17.68% to Rs 694.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 140.44% to Rs 17.48 crore on 37.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 275.01 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 23.43, up 173.08% as compared with Rs 8.58 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA soared 139.6% to Rs 30.1 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 12.6 crore in Q2 FY24. EBTDA margin expanded to 11% in Q2 FY25 as against 6.3% in Q2 FY24.

Order book jumped 19.4% to Rs 1,485 crore as on 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 1,244 crore posted as on 30 September 2023.

Net Working Capital days improved by 27 days i.e. from 161 days in Mar24 to 134 days in Sep24

Avalon Technologies is one of Indias leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box build solutions in India, with a focus on high value precision engineered products. Through a unique global delivery model, the company provides a full stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 707 in intraday today.

