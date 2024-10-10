Tata Power Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 470, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.08% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.28% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 470, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 7.88% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41377.8, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 172.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.3, up 1.72% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 85.08% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.28% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 58.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

