Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 212.69, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.95% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% jump in NIFTY and a 64.21% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 212.69, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 15.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26450.25, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 266.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 212.67, up 2.69% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 122.95% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% jump in NIFTY and a 64.21% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 156.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

