TCS awarded Best Employer Brand in the Corporate Sector by LinkedIn

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services has been awarded the Best Employer Brand in the Corporate Sector at the LinkedIn Talent Awards 2024. This recognition, in the category of large enterprises, underscores TCS' commitment to fostering an engaging, future-ready workplace for its diverse workforce of over 6,00,000 employees across 55 countries. Based on LinkedIn's data-driven methodology, it highlights TCS' ability to leverage the platform's talent solutions to connect with its future and current employees meaningfully, amplify its employer brand, and attract top talent.

Over the last four years, TCS has consistently been ranked No. 1 on LinkedIn's Top Companies to Work for in India, securing a spot among the Top 25 workplaces in the country each year, while continuously revolutionizing workforce development through AI-centric learning and employee engagement initiatives. TCS' comprehensive employee engagement framework emphasizes holistic talent development, continuous learning, and well-being. Over 4,13,000 employees have benefitted from the Elevate Program that integrates learning with career growth, helping employees at all levels build their personal brand. New hires are provided with the necessary tools to help them transition smoothly from campus to corporate life, ensuring they are ready for the industry. TCS is now well on its way to building one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world and is empowering its employees with AI-centric learning opportunities.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

