TCS expands partnership with Google Cloud

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
To offer two new cybersecurity solutions - TCS Managed Detection and Response solutions and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation solution

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to offer two new cybersecurity solutions for customers. This partnership aims to strengthen cyber resilience for enterprises across industries and empower them with domain-focused innovation with cutting edge technologies from TCS and Google Cloud.

The TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, powered by Google Security Operations platform, will enable security teams to reduce the time required to detect, and respond to threats. It combines the hyperscaler's advanced threat detection capabilities with TCS' contextual knowledge to enable continuous security monitoring and round-the-clock response. The TCS Secure Cloud Foundation leverages capabilities from Google Cloud's security solutions to strengthen cloud security posture and governance across single, multi, and hybrid cloud environments by embedding security and compliance guardrails throughout the DevSecOps lifecycle. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation, the solution continuously monitors risks, identifies deviations, and recommends remedial actions.

TCS has already deployed both solutions successfully for several of its clients. For example, the Secure Cloud Foundation solution has assisted a global bank headquartered in Germany in automating, identifying, and deploying over 800 build-time and runtime security policies, ensuring adherence to regulatory compliance requirements.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

