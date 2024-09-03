Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI says 97.96% of Rs 2000 notes returned; Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said 97.96 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,261 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public. On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 7,261 crore at the close of business on August 30, 2024, the RBI said.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

