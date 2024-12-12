Star Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 December 2024.

Star Cement Ltd surged 10.95% to Rs 223 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71114 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 7.75% to Rs 58.66. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd soared 7.10% to Rs 1229.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd gained 6.58% to Rs 86.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd exploded 6.36% to Rs 552.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

