Reserve money gains 0.4% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 35.62 lakh crore as on December 6, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also edged up by 0.4% on the week to Rs 47.14 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.7% on a year ago basis compared to 3.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation added 1.4% so far while the reserve money has gained by 2.7%.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

