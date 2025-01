The Board of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals at its meeting held on 20 January 2025 has approved acquisition of 1,34,80,000 equity shares of Mangalore SEZ (MSEZ) from IL&FS at a revised consideration of Rs 65.66 crore. After this acquisition, equity stake of the Company shall increase from 0.96% to 27.92% in MSEZ.

