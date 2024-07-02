TD Power gains on bagging $9.28-mln order for gas turbine generators

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
TD Power Systems rallied 3.61% to Rs 371.65 after the company announced that it has received an order amounting to $9.28 million for gas turbine generators from a major US original equipment manufacturer.

The firm said that the generators will be used primarily in fracking wells in the US, for power supply and backup power for artificial intelligence server farms in the US, and other applications.

Delivery of these generators is scheduled to commence from January 2025 to August 2025, it added.

TD Power Systems is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

The company consolidated net profit declined 17.9% to Rs 29.03 crore in Q4 FY24 as against with Rs 35.35 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 263.89 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 5.6% year on year.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

