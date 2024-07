Vardhman Special Steels has allotted 35,250 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (including 17,625 Bonus shares on the ESOP shares in the ratio of 1:1) to the eligible employees of the Company who has exercised their stock options under 'Vardhman Special Steels Limited Employee Stock Option Plan, 2016' and 'Vardhman Special Steels Limited Employee Stock Option Plan, 2020'.

