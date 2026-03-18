Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1397.6, up 4.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.1% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.4% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1397.6, up 4.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has slipped around 5.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28760.9, up 4.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.46 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1395.6, up 3.9% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 0.1% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.4% spurt in the Nifty IT index.