Redington Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 14.33% to Rs 425.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 78.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd soared 13.04% to Rs 276.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67266 shares in the past one month. Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd surged 7.13% to Rs 555.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26881 shares in the past one month. SpiceJet Ltd advanced 6.60% to Rs 16.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 393.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 319.86 lakh shares in the past one month.