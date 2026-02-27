BPCL incorporates subsidiary in Singapore to trade crude, gas and petrochemicals

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) said that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services (Singapore) Pte to setting up trading desk in Singapore.

The new entity will focus on trading crude oil, natural gas, petroleum, petrochemical products, and related commodities, along with associated commercial and operational activities.

Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services (Singapore) has issued share capital of $2 million, comprising 2 million shares at $1 per share. The entire shareholding of the incorporated entity will be held by BPCL.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing petroleum products.