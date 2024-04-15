Thermax spurts on opening manufacturing factory in Pune

Thermax rallied 4.52% to Rs 4,754 after the company announced the opening of its manufacturing facility in Pune for water and wastewater treatment solutions.

The company said that the new facility is spread across two acres embodies its dedication to excellence and engineering, driven by innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. Thermaxs Water and waste solutions business, in recent years, has expanded significantly to include not only reverse osmosis (RO) and sewage treatment plants (STP) but also effluent recycling systems (ERS) and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions.

In addition to these, the plant will also implement and cater to the firms new technologies to offer softener and filter vessels, tubular membrane modules, and capacitive deionisation (CDI) solution. The new facility can be scaled to double its capacity, it added.

The factory will integrate advanced production techniques and high levels of automation to enhance production efficiency and output while minimising waste. Securing its supply chain, the plant will be supported by nearly 1,000 vendors from Maharashtra and across the country. The facility will also host a remote monitoring setup based on Thermaxs Edge Live digital solution, the company stated.

Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO of Thermax, stated, This technologically advanced plant will set new standards in efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, ensuring that our customers receive the highest-quality water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Thermax said that its new factory operates entirely on solar energy and features a robust rainwater harvesting infrastructure. The facility not only complies with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) regulations but also underscores the companys commitment to green solutions throughout its operations.

With the opening of its first water and wastewater equipment manufacturing facility, Thermax remains steadfast in its mission to provide advanced solutions to customers that not only enhance water quality but also contribute to sustaining the blue, ensuring a healthier environment for all, Thermax stated in the press release.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.9% to Rs 238.84 crore on 13.4% increase in revenue from operations 2,324.36 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

