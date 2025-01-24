Thyrocare Tech rises as Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Thyrocare Technologies added 2.70% to Rs 838.30 after the healthcare service provider reported 28.56% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.95 crore on 23.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 165.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 27.92 crore, up 40.23% from Rs 19.91 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 20.53% YoY to Rs 141.85 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials and services consumed was at Rs 44.79 crore (up 17.84% YoY) while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 35.09 crore (up 33.12%) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from Diagnostic Testing Services was at Rs 151.87 crore (up 24.05% YoY), while revenue from Imaging Services stood at Rs 13.43 crore (up 13.24% YoY) in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA improved 32% YoY to Rs 41.6 crore in the December 2024 quarter from Rs 31.6 crore reported in the corresponding period the previous year. EBITDA margin increased to 25% in Q3 FY25 compared to 23% reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Thyrocare Technologies is engaged in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories, and hospitals in India.

