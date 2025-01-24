Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 106.59 points or 0.37% at 28790.32 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.95%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.5%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.46%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.35%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.23%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.18%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 1.07%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.51%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.36%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 305.04 or 0.6% at 50945.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 68.17 points or 0.45% at 14959.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.15 points or 0.05% at 23194.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 26.6 points or 0.03% at 76546.98.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 1547 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

