Kalpataru Projects rises on bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore

Kalpataru Projects International added 1.46% to Rs 1121.40 after the company said that it has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,038 crore.

The company has bagged orders in the transmission & distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market. It has also secured contracts for building project in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: We are pleased with the robust ordering in our T&D business, backed by our strong business capabilities and notable order wins.

The continuous order inflows in the T&D business has not only strengthened our T&D order book but also improved our competitive position in key markets. With these new orders, our YTD order intake has reached Rs 19,361 crore, reflecting significant uptick in business visibility.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in the EPC segment, mainly in the power T&D segment, railway infrastructure, and oil & gas infrastructure, and has a presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 125.50 crore on a 9.1% increase in net sales to Rs 4,929.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

