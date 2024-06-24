Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tide Water Oil surges after promoter Standard Greases & Specialities acquires additional 2% stake

Tide Water Oil surges after promoter Standard Greases &amp; Specialities acquires additional 2% stake

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tide Water Oil (India) zoomed 7.54% to Rs 2086.10 after the company's committee of directors approved a proposal from joint promoter Standard Greases & Specialities to acquire an additional 351,000 shares (representing 2.01% equity) of the company.

As of 31 March 2024, Standard Greases & Specialities held a stake of 34.34% in Tide Water Oil.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tide Water Oil (India) is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of lubricants. Its products include automotive lubricants, industrial lubricants and greases. It has a total installed capacity of 105,000 kilo liters per annum (KLPA) for lubricants across 5 locations in West Bengal, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and 6,160 MTPA of grease at its Tamil Nadu and West Bengal plants.

The company had reported sales of Rs 1,931.19 crore and a net profit of Rs 142.93 crore in FY24 as against sales and PAT of Rs 1,853.80 crore and Rs 114.58 crore recorded in FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities board OKs raising upto Rs 400 cr

Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends 2nd interim dividend

Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends final dividend

Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit rises 29.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends final dividend

Japan Markets Settle Higher As BoJ Summary Shows Chance Of Rate Hike

China's Shanghai Composite Index dips more than 1%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 23,500 level; Sensex gains 131 pts; VIX surges 6.65%

SC adjourns Kejriwal's petition hearing to Wednesday

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story