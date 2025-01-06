Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Titagarh Rail Systems today officially handed over its first driverless Made in India trainset to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation's (BMRCL) Yellow Line. The stainless steel, automated trainset is the first Made-in-India passenger rolling stock set to run on the key 18-km stretch, linking the Electronics City technology and business hub to the rest of the city.

The official handover reinforces Titagarh's stature as a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge, worldclass trains while spotlighting India's ascent as a global hub for railway manufacturing. It celebrated the rollout of the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and also again demonstrated the capability of Titagarh's Metro Manufacturing Facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal. These milestones underscore the Company's unwavering commitment to advancing urban mobility in India and showcase its growing manufacturing capabilities and innovative approach within the railway sector.

