Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Titagarh delivers its first driverless trainset to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Titagarh Rail Systems today officially handed over its first driverless Made in India trainset to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation's (BMRCL) Yellow Line. The stainless steel, automated trainset is the first Made-in-India passenger rolling stock set to run on the key 18-km stretch, linking the Electronics City technology and business hub to the rest of the city.

The official handover reinforces Titagarh's stature as a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge, worldclass trains while spotlighting India's ascent as a global hub for railway manufacturing. It celebrated the rollout of the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and also again demonstrated the capability of Titagarh's Metro Manufacturing Facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal. These milestones underscore the Company's unwavering commitment to advancing urban mobility in India and showcase its growing manufacturing capabilities and innovative approach within the railway sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance allots 1.52 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Persistent Systems to acquire assets from Soho Dragon Solutions India

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

Bharti Airtel to divest its entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story