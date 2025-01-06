Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

For collaboration on development of mutually agreed assets of critical mineral

Coal India (CIL) and IREL (India), a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, GoI have executed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 06 January 2025 at IREL Head Quarters in Mumbai to cooperate and collaborate for development (mining/ extraction/ refining etc.) of mutually agreed assets of critical mineral in general including mineral sands/ REE by acquiring assets /sourcing raw material domestically or internationally.

