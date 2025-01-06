Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for the following two (02) projects to establish InterState Transmission System under Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis:

Sr No.

Project Name

Scope of Project

1

Augmentation of transformation capacity at KPS1 (GIS) and KPS2 (GIS) (Phase-V Part B1 and Part B2 scheme) The project comprises augmentation works at under-construction substations in the State of Gujarat

2

Augmentation of transformation capacity by 3x500 MVA, 400/220kV ICTs (6th - 8th) and 1x1500 MVA, 765/400kV ICT (4th) at Bidar PS The project comprises augmentation works at under-construction substation in the State of Karnataka

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

Bharti Airtel to divest its entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

Happy Forgings plans to establish advance forging capabilities

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story