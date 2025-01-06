Persistent Systems to acquire assets from Soho Dragon Solutions India

The assets being acquired include select employees, contractors and a customer contract. The annual revenue from these assets is estimated to be $4.9 million.
Soho is primarily in the business of providing IT services to BFSI customers.
The total purchase consideration payable for the acquisition is $5.94 M. This includes:
Upfront payment - $3.19 M
Earnout - Maximum cumulative earnout of $2.48 M over three years. which is contingent on achievement of certain performance thresholds.
Retention Payment -$0.27 M for retention of a few key employees
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content