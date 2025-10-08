Titan Company spurts as consumer businesses grow 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Titan Company rallied 4.55% to Rs 3,571.85 after its consumer businesses grew 20% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26.

During the quarter, the company added 55 new stores, taking its total retail network to 3,377 stores, including 3,345 domestic stores.

The jewellery segment led the performance with a 19% YoY growth, supported by the early onset of the festive season, strong promotional campaigns, and exchange offers. Studded jewellery across Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya recorded mid-teen growth, while CaratLane posted a robust 30% YoY growth and added 10 new stores, taking its total to 341. Gold coins also performed strongly during the quarter.

The watches business grew by 12% YoY, driven by a 17% rise in analog watch sales, although the smart wearables segment declined 23% YoY. In the EyeCare business, Titan reported 9% YoY growth, helped by demand for sunglasses, international brands, and e-commerce channels. Among emerging businesses, Fragrances grew 48% YoY, led by strong volumes in Fastrack and Skinn, while Womens Bags surged 90% YoY due to network expansion. The ethnic wear brand Taneira also grew by 13% YoY. Irth added 2 stores in the quarter in the cities of Delhi and Kolkata and Taneira closed 2 stores during the quarter

Titans international business jumped 86% YoY, with Tanishq more than doubling its revenue in the USA and posting strong double-digit growth in the GCC region. The company also opened a new Tanishq store in Virginia, USA during the quarter. Titan credited the strong performance to its festive campaigns, retail expansion, and consumer-driven strategies despite high gold prices. Titan Company, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), had commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into EyeCare. Over the last three decades, Titan has created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira) and thoughtfully designed Women Bags (IRTH).