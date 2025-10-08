Kaynes Technology India Ltd Slips 1.39%

Kaynes Technology India Ltd has added 6.38% over last one month compared to 3.37% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Kaynes Technology India Ltd fell 1.39% today to trade at Rs 7487.95. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.23% to quote at 69362.42. The index is up 3.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Elgi Equipments Ltd decreased 1.28% and SKF India Ltd lost 1.05% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 1.94 % over last one year compared to the 0.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.