Torrent Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Torrent Power Ltd soared 17.03% to Rs 1872 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18133 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd spiked 8.36% to Rs 890.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35296 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd surged 6.67% to Rs 235.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26203 shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd rose 6.50% to Rs 626. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69084 shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd exploded 5.51% to Rs 356.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

