Automobile Corp hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Automobile Corporation of Goa hit a upper circuit of 20% at Rs 2,861 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 77.33% to Rs 17.91 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 10.10 core recorded in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations increased 34.67% YoY to Rs 203.32 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) surged 79.85% YoY to Rs 24.19 crore in Q1 FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total expenses jumped 30.9% YoY to Rs 183.11 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 139.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 129.86 crore (up 31.01% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.13 crore (up 2.28% YoY).
Automobile Corporation of Goa is engaged in the manufacture of pressed parts, components, sub assemblies for various range of automobiles and manufacture Bus bodies and components thereof.
The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 2,861 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News