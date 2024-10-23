Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TRAI releases paper on Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under Telecom Act

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on 'the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023'. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through a letter dated 26.07.2024, informed TRAI that the Telecommunications Act, 2023 has been published in the Official Gazette of India; Section 3(1)(b) of the Act provides for obtaining an authorisation by any person intending to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecommunication network, subject to such terms and conditions, including fees or charges, as may be prescribed. Through the said letter dated 26.07.2024, DoT, under Section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act 1997, requested TRAI to provide its recommendations on terms and conditions, including fees or charges, for authorisation to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecommunication network as per the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Subsequently, through another letter dated 17.10.2024, DoT requested TRAI to consider an authorisation for satellite communication network under section 3(1)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023. In this regard, a consultation paper on 'the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023' has been placed on the TRAI's website (www.trai.gov.in) for seeking comments/ counter comments from stakeholders. Written comments and counter comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by 12.11.2024 and 19.11.2024, respectively.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

