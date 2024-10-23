Amber Ent spurts on reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Amber Enterprises surged 15.83% to Rs 6,579.05 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 20.96 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 5.65 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 81.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,684.70 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Revenue from operations jumped 81.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,684.70 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Operating EBITDA grew by 84.62% to Rs 120 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 65 crore posted in same quarter last year, reflective of the companys blend of strategy for RAC and the components complimented with the growth in Electronic Division. Operating EBITDA Margin improved to 7.1% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 7% in corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expense soared 76.58% year on year to Rs 1,676.24 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,322.05 crore (up 86.14% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 76.80 crore (up 28.86% YoY) during the period under review.

Jasbir Singh, executive chairman & CEO and whole time director of Amber Enterprises, said, The consumer durable division clocked robust growth during the quarter owing to favourable weather and channel filling. Propelled by both the vertical of RAC and Non-RAC Components division with strong growth of 104% and 68% respectively, and resultant blended growth of 95%. Additionally, during the quarter we onboarded one new customer for the tower AC and successfully converted a customer from gas charging to ODM solutions.

The Electronics division, reported a robust growth of 98% against previous year. We are pleased to inform of the Ground-Breaking ceremony of a new manufacturing plant for Ascent at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Additionally, inked a JV agreement with Korea Circuit, the JV will foray us into advanced manufacturing of HDI, Flex, and Semiconductor Substrates PCBs.

The Railway Sub-systems & Mobility division saw a 6% year-over-year decline in Q2FY25 revenues during the quarter, due to slow lifting of material by Indian Railways as production is more focused towards Non-AC coaches. This shift of focus is momentary and no order cancellation done by Indian Railways. Backed by the strong order book and products expansion, we remain optimistic for the robust potential of the division in the loterm horizon.

Overall, with the key strategic initiatives of Ascents new plant expansion and JV with Korea Circuit we are well poised to attain new scale for the company.

More From This Section

The companys board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of AmberPR Technoplast India (AmberPR) with and into the company. The scheme is subject to the approval of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench and/or other statutory/ regulatory authorities. AmberPR is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Amber Enterprises India is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of consumer durable products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News