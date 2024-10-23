Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise in September

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers increased to 6.36 per cent and 6.39 per cent, respectively, in September from 5.96 per cent and 6.08 per cent in August this year. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 7 points each in September 2024, reaching levels of 1,304 and 1,316 points, respectively, a labour ministry statement said on Tuesday. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,297 points and 1,309 points in August 2023.

